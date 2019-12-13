Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20 On Digital Trends Live today: Parasite wins big at the Oscars, and Samsung makes first public showing of the Galaxy Fold Z during an ad spot; Previewing tomorrow's Samsung Unpacked event; Sony and Amazon are the two latest companies to pull out Mobile World Congress; The U.S. Justice Department has charged four Chinese nationals associated with the People's Liberation Army with the 2017 hack of Equifax; PDX Women In Tech study finds that diversity and inclusion initiatives haven't gone far enough for people of color or gender non-binary; The joint ESA and NASA mission to put a solar orbiter in space was a success; An ISS resupply mission was delayed to later this week due to a ground sensor error; A British Airways flight set a new subsonic transatlantic flight; We talk to the COO of HomeLight about trading in your house, like you would your car. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Digital Trends Live 12.13.19 - Xbox Series X + Star Wars Note 10 Unboxing On the show today: Last night at the game awards, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won GOTY and the next-gen Xbox Series X console was announced; Lyft is launching a car rental service in LA and SF; Hule is.. Credit: Digital TrendsPublished on December 13, 2019