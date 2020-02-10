Waves crash into Bondi Beach's famous Iceberg Club as storm hits Sydney 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:19s - Published Waves crash into Bondi Beach's famous Iceberg Club as storm hits Sydney Huge waves smash into the famous Iceberg Club at Bondi Beach, after storms and rainfall break Australia's long-term drought. Footage recorded on Monday (February 10). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this