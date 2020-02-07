Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Japan Might Screen Everyone On Board Quarantined Cruise Ship

Japan Might Screen Everyone On Board Quarantined Cruise Ship

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Japan Might Screen Everyone On Board Quarantined Cruise Ship

Japan Might Screen Everyone On Board Quarantined Cruise Ship

At least 135 people on board the ship have tested positive for the coronavirus.

More than 20 of them are American.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Indian crew, passengers on board cruise ship quarantined off Japan due to coronavirus

Several Indian crew members and passengers on board a cruise ship have been quarantined off Japan in...
IndiaTimes - Published

Canadian-American couple going 'stir-crazy' on quarantined cruise ship off Japan

A Canadian-American couple on-board a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan...
CP24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'We're missing out on our everyday life' - Australian on cruise ship quarantined in Japan [Video]'We're missing out on our everyday life' - Australian on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Nearly a week into quarantine on the Diamond Princess, an Australian family are passing the time as best they can while 66 more people on board tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total cases..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

'We're missing out on our everyday life' - Australian on cruise ship quarantined in Japan [Video]'We're missing out on our everyday life' - Australian on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Nearly a week into quarantine on the Diamond Princess, an Australian family are passing the time as best they can while 66 more people on board tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total cases..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.