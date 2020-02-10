Global  

Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ

The United States charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.
