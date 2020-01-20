South Koreans proud of 'Parasite' Oscar win

Cheers broke out in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Monday when the dark comedy "Parasite" became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award, already having netted three other Oscars in a historic first for the country.



