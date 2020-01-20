Global  

South Koreans proud of 'Parasite' Oscar win

South Koreans proud of 'Parasite' Oscar win

South Koreans proud of 'Parasite' Oscar win

Cheers broke out in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Monday when the dark comedy &quot;Parasite&quot; became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award, already having netted three other Oscars in a historic first for the country.
South Koreans proud of 'Parasite' Oscar win [Video]South Koreans proud of 'Parasite' Oscar win

Cheers broke out in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Monday when the dark comedy "Parasite" became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award, already having netted three..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

'Parasite' Is First Foreign-Language Film To Win Major SAG Award [Video]'Parasite' Is First Foreign-Language Film To Win Major SAG Award

The South Korean film beat out the casts of &quot;Bombshell,&quot; &quot;The Irishman,&quot; &quot;Jojo Rabbit&quot; and &quot;Once Upon a Time in Hollywood&quot; to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

