Merkel protegee confirms she won't run for chancellor 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published Merkel protegee confirms she won't run for chancellor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), on Monday confirmed she would not run for chancellor in next year's federal election. Adam Reed reports. 0

