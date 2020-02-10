Global  

Chinese workers separated by cardboard as they eat to avoid spread of coronavirus

Cardboard was used to separate workers at a company's canteen in southern China to avoid the spread of coronavirus on the first day back to work after Chinese New Year.
Cardboard was used to separate workers at a company's canteen in southern China to avoid the spread of coronavirus on the first day back to work after Chinese New Year.

The video, filmed in the city of Dongguan in Guangdong Province on February 10, shows cardboard being placed in the middle of the tables to separate one table into several parts.

It was the employees first day back to their office after Chinese New Year's holidays had been extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In order to avoid the spread of coronavirus, the company came up with the idea to use cardboard to separate the workers on the same table.




