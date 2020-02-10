The Online Dating Guide for Women Over 50

When Christiane Hile was 48, her husband of ten years died unexpectedly.

They had been deeply in love.

But after he died, she knew it was time to move on.

When the time was right, she drew up a wish list of what she wanted in a relationship and began the online dating process.

Hile’s online dating journey, which she shares in "ONE + ONE˃2: The Online Dating Guide for Women Over 50", turned out to be rich and filled with as much self-discovery as it was with rare insights about men’s journeys.

Christiane joins us to discuss her book and its benefit to those looking for love.

For more information and to get a copy of "ONE + ONE˃2", visit ChristianeHile.com.