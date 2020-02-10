Katie Holmes arriving at Buzzfeed offices in Manhattan

Actress Katie Holmes arrived at Buzzfeed this morning to promote her new show on FOX on Monday morning (February 10).

Reports describe the show as an untitled drama, written by FBI special agent Hazel Otis (Holmes) is in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion — an affair with a prominent general — shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI.