Shia LaBeouf sparks marriage rumours with wedding ring at Oscars 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:38s - Published Shia LaBeouf sparks marriage rumours with wedding ring at Oscars Shia LaBeouf sparked rumours he's got married in secret at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday night as he seemingly wore a wedding ring.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this People Magazine SA Shia LaBeouf sparks marriage rumours with wedding ring at Oscars - https://t.co/ocOEfUCzqK 5 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Shia LaBeouf sparks marriage rumours with wedding ring at Oscars https://t.co/k5GtTDVPnv https://t.co/ryqqe8seE7 5 hours ago