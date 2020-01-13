|
Amazon Seeks to Depose President Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract
|
Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Amazon Seeks to Depose President Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract
Here's why Amazon is seeking to depose President Trump among others in the awarding of the JEDI contract to Microsoft in October.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Today, AWS made public its Motion to Supplement the Record in its protest of the JEDI contract...
TechCrunch - Published
|Amazon Web Services is seeking to depose President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper in...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Reuters
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources