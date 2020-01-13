Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amazon Seeks to Depose President  Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract

Amazon Seeks to Depose President  Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Amazon Seeks to Depose President  Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract

Amazon Seeks to Depose President  Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract

Here's why Amazon is seeking to depose President Trump among others in the awarding of the JEDI contract to Microsoft in October.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon wants to depose president and secretary of Defense as part of JEDI protest

Today, AWS made public its Motion to Supplement the Record in its protest of the JEDI contract...
TechCrunch - Published

Amazon Seeks to Depose Trump, Esper in Lawsuit Over Cloud Computing Contract

Amazon Web Services is seeking to depose President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper in...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

laughwhenucry

jenifer chsim⭐⭐⭐ RT @love4thegameAK: [Amazon] seeks to depose President @realDonaldTrump in Pentagon war cloud lawsuit https://t.co/F17USRJLj7 8 minutes ago

ZohraTech

Zohra Tejani RT @WSJ: Amazon asked a judge to allow it to depose President Trump in the company’s legal battle to overturn a Pentagon decision awarding… 14 minutes ago

vinnewell

Vincent Newell RT @MesMitch: Amazon seeks to depose Trump, Esper in a high-stakes bid protest over Pentagon’s $10 billion contract The tech giant is prote… 17 minutes ago

FabioMel_

Fabio Melè RT @SquawkAlley: Holy Smokes! Amazon seeks to depose President Trump over the awarding of the JEDI cloud contract... @moonalice @carlquin… 28 minutes ago

MesMitch

James Mitchell Ⓥ Amazon seeks to depose Trump, Esper in a high-stakes bid protest over Pentagon’s $10 billion contract The tech gian… https://t.co/GvPdlfP5T8 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Seeks To Depose Trump In Pentagon Contract Case [Video]Amazon Seeks To Depose Trump In Pentagon Contract Case

Amazon reportedly seeks to depose President Trump in the Pentagon case.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published

Need 2 Know: Iran Admits Guilt, Diego the Tortoise Retires [Video]Need 2 Know: Iran Admits Guilt, Diego the Tortoise Retires

Here are the headlines you Need 2 know for Monday, January 13, 2020

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 09:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.