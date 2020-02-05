Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

"To All the Boys: P.S.

I Still Love You" stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about themselves.

Is Noah Centineo related to Mark Ruffalo?

Does Lana Condor have a Snapchat?

Is Noah Australian?

Where is Lana RIGHT NOW?!

Lana and Noah answer all these questions and much more!

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor star in TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S.

I STILL LOVE YOU.

Streaming exclusively on Netflix February 12, 2020.