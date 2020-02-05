Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Video Credit: WIRED - Duration: 08:12s - Published < > Embed
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

"To All the Boys: P.S.

I Still Love You" stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about themselves.

Is Noah Centineo related to Mark Ruffalo?

Does Lana Condor have a Snapchat?

Is Noah Australian?

Where is Lana RIGHT NOW?!

Lana and Noah answer all these questions and much more!

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor star in TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S.

I STILL LOVE YOU.

Streaming exclusively on Netflix February 12, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

healing1007

밀키 RT @EW: Happily ever after is about to spin out of control. 💕 @lanacondor, @noahcent, and @Jordan_Fisher open up about their love triangle… 19 seconds ago

Sell95

Sell Yes Lana Condor, Yes Jordan Fisher, Yes Ross Butler, Yes Noah Centineo #TATBILB2 👍 9 minutes ago

mvenrico

Mich 💋 RT @Netflix_PH: Jowa who?? You’ve got a Valentine invite from Lana Condor and Noah Centineo!! Yes, they're coming to Manila on February 1… 15 minutes ago

MyLove_OfMusic

E⁷ | Musical Boricua 🖤🦢 ~ DY, BTS, WCAR ~ Things I am a fan of: Noah Centineo's expressions as Peter Kavinsky looking at Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey.… https://t.co/f0k4uIas9u 23 minutes ago

sunfIowerbesson

leah 🌻 noah centineo and lana condor’s chemistry is insane. 32 minutes ago

iam_krazee

P R I Y A N K A R M A ||🍦Y U M M Y 🍦 RT @bieberxcakehdgs: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor as Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean really out here giving me delivery/chemistry excellence… 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor Talk ‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ [Video]Noah Centineo, Lana Condor Talk ‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’

The highly-anticipated sequel “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is getting ready to hit Netflix on Feb. 12, and while chatting with ET Canada’s Roz Weston, co-stars Noah Centineo, Lana..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:28Published

Would YA Rather: To All the Boys I've Loved Before Edition [Video]Would YA Rather: To All the Boys I've Loved Before Edition

Peter K or John Ambrose? Kitty or Margo? Join Emily and Kristin as they play Would YA Rather with impossible questions from Jenny Han's To All the Boys I've Loved Before! Read P.S. I Still Love You..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 03:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.