Trump to hold MAGA rally in NH MATT REED, WHO JOINS US LIVEFROM MANCHESTER WHEREPREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY FORPRESIDENT TRUMP.MATT: WITH THE EYES OF THEPOLITICAL WORLD FOCUSED ON NEWHAMPSHIRE FOR THE FIRST OF THENATION PRIMARY, PRESIDENT TRUMPWILL BE HEADING TO THE GRANITESTATE TONIGHT FOR A RALLY INMANCHESTER, ONE DAY BEFOREVOTERS GO TO THE POLLS.TRUMP TWEETING THIS MORNING,WANT TO SHAKE UP THE DEMS ALITTLE BIT, THEY HAVE A REALLYBORING DEAL GOING ON.BIG CROWDS IN MANCHESTER.



