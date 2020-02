Flames Engulf Apartment Building In Mantua KNOTTER EAST, I'M JOE HOLDEN,CBS 3, "EYEWITNESS NEWS."THANK YOU, JOE MEANWHILECAUGHT ON CAMERA, FLAMESSHOOTING FROM AN APARTMENTBUILDING IN PHILADELPHIA'SMANTUA NEIGHBORHOOD, THEREWERE NO INJURIES.BUT THERE IS A LOT OF DAMAGETO CLEAN UP."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCRYSTAL CRANMORE HAS MORE FROMTHE SCENE.BUNCH OF FLAMES COMING OUTOF THE WHOLE TOP FLOOR.LITTLE AFTER 2:30 MONDAYMORNING.THE SMOKE ACTUALLY WOKE MEUP.AT THE CORNER OF MOUNTVERNON AND 35TH STREETS INPHILADELPHIA'S MANTUANEIGHBORHOOD.SO 70 FIREFIGHTERS WORKEDQUICKLY TO EXTINGUISH THELARGE FLAMES, SEEN HEREBURSTING THROUGH THESECOND AND THIRD FLOOR WINDOWSOF THIS APARTMENT BUILDING.AS NEIGHBORS LOOK ON,WRAPPED IN BLANKETS, MUTUALFEELING SPREAD LIKE SMOKETHROUGHOUT THE BLOCK.I HOPE THERE IS NOBODY INTHERE.ACCORDING TO RESIDENTS ANDOFFICIALS, THE BUILDING HASBEEN VACANT FOR MONTHS.THEY SAY WORKERS WERERENOVATING INSIDE.THE SUPER SHADY PEOPLE LIVETHEY SORT OF LIKE GUTTING THEPLACE.MEANWHILE, AND ADELE, RANOUT THEIR NEXT-DOOR APARTMENTBUILDING AFTER THEIR SMOKEALARMS WOKE THEM UP.AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRESPREAD JUST TO THE ROOF OFTHEIR HOMES.BUT FIREFIGHTERS WERE ABLE TOCONTAIN THE FLAMES BEFORE ITCOULD JUMP TO THIRD BUILDINGON THE BLOCK.OUR FIRST APARTMENTTOGETHER.WE ARE COLLEGE STUDENTS.WE DON'T WANT TO LOOK LIKE OURFIRST APARTMENT, LIKE WE JUSTMOVED OUT OF HOMES.CITY AND LICENSESDEPARTMENTS GETS CLEARANCE,INVESTIGATORS SAY, THREERESIDENTS WILL HAVE TO FIND ATEMPORARY PLACE TO STAY.THE FIRE CHIEF TELLS METHERE ARE NO REPORTS OFINJURIES TO FIREFIGHTERS TORERESIDENTS.THE CALLS OF THE FIRE IS UNDER