Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Kicks Off

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Kicks Off

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Kicks Off

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Kicks Off

Breeds from Pomeranians, to Pekinese, to Miniature Shnousers and many more are ready to put on a show.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Westminster Dog Show 2020: Best in Show historically dominated by Terrier group

The Best in Show portion of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show — the dog Oscars, basically —...
USATODAY.com - Published

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Introduces New Competitor The Azawakh At ‘Meet The Breeds’ Event

This year, dog lovers are getting a special treat: One breed is making its dog show debut.
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 Canton dogs competing in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show [Video]2 Canton dogs competing in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Two dogs from Canton are looking to win big as they compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City next week, according to an article from News 5 media partner The Canton Repository.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

The Room To Groom S'paw' pampers pooches ahead of Westminster dog show [Video]The Room To Groom S'paw' pampers pooches ahead of Westminster dog show

"We're probably the largest indoor doggy spa within a hotel in New York, and it shows" - Jerry Grymek, Doggie Concierge in charge of Pooch Relations at Hotel Pennsylvania.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.