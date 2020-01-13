Popeyes chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published Popeyes chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit Restaurant Brands Intl. Posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results as the popularity of fried chicken sandwiches at Popeyes more than made up for an underwhelming performance at Burger King and Tim Hortons. Conway G. Gittens reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this greenmex Popeyes chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit... 2 hours ago Perry Barnett Game changer: lessons learned from a sandwich. This goes to show us that in business, always experimenting with new… https://t.co/JdPOZClUER 4 hours ago Investing.com News Popeyes chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit - https://t.co/bUuWTtwXzb 20 hours ago Business News Popeyes chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit https://t.co/ofxwKt0OKB via @circleboom 23 hours ago Investing.com News Popeye's chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit - https://t.co/8HByme7tpt 23 hours ago