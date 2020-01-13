Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Popeyes chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit

Popeyes chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Popeyes chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit

Popeyes chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit

Restaurant Brands Intl.

Posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results as the popularity of fried chicken sandwiches at Popeyes more than made up for an underwhelming performance at Burger King and Tim Hortons.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Stock Alert: Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich Boosts QSR's Q4; Shares Up

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) rose 2.74% on Feb. 10, and closed Monday's...
RTTNews - Published

Tim Hortons to refocus on 'founding values' after sales slump

Restaurant Brands International Inc. raised its dividend as it reported its sales grew compared with...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

greenmexsocial

greenmex Popeyes chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit... 2 hours ago

BarnettPbarnett

Perry Barnett Game changer: lessons learned from a sandwich. This goes to show us that in business, always experimenting with new… https://t.co/JdPOZClUER 4 hours ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News Popeyes chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit - https://t.co/bUuWTtwXzb 20 hours ago

Gander_News_g4

Business News Popeyes chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit https://t.co/ofxwKt0OKB via @circleboom 23 hours ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News Popeye's chicken sandwich fuels Restaurant Brands profit - https://t.co/8HByme7tpt 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Spiced Up Restaurant Brands Earnings [Video]How the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Spiced Up Restaurant Brands Earnings

How the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Spiced Up Restaurant Brands Earnings

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:02Published

The Viral Chicken Sandwich Helped Boost Popeye's Sales [Video]The Viral Chicken Sandwich Helped Boost Popeye's Sales

A major Popeyes franchisee said that the chain's famous chicken sandwich helped increase sales. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. operates 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states. The company said Monday..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.