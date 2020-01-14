Global  

"Boomerang" Stars Tetona Jackson, Tequan Richmond & Lala Milan Dish On Season Two Of The BET Series

The half-hour subversive, smart, comedy series, "Boomerang," is executive produced by writer/creator Lena Waithe and Halle Berry.

The series, picks up roughly twenty-five years after the iconic film, and centers on Simone Graham and Bryson Broyer, who are marketing professionals trying to step out of their parents’ shadows.

Castmates Tetona Jackson, Tequan Richmond and Lala Milan stopped by BUILD to talk about season two of the BET series.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
