"Boomerang" Stars Tetona Jackson, Tequan Richmond & Lala Milan Dish On Season Two Of The BET Series

The half-hour subversive, smart, comedy series, "Boomerang," is executive produced by writer/creator Lena Waithe and Halle Berry.

The series, picks up roughly twenty-five years after the iconic film, and centers on Simone Graham and Bryson Broyer, who are marketing professionals trying to step out of their parents’ shadows.

Castmates Tetona Jackson, Tequan Richmond and Lala Milan stopped by BUILD to talk about season two of the BET series.

