Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Mysterious Radio Burst is Sending Signals to Earth Every 16 Days

A Mysterious Radio Burst is Sending Signals to Earth Every 16 Days

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
A Mysterious Radio Burst is Sending Signals to Earth Every 16 Days

A Mysterious Radio Burst is Sending Signals to Earth Every 16 Days

Fast radio bursts can emit as much power as hundreds of millions of suns but only last a few milliseconds, making them difficult to study.

For the first time, one of these bursts has been blasting signals from deep space on a regular cycle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mysterious Deep Space Object Continues To Send Radio Signals To Earth

Mysterious Deep Space Object Continues To Send Radio Signals To EarthScientists have disproved an object in deep space, some 500 million light years away that appears to...
eBaums World - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jeremymiles40

Jeremy Miles RT @PeterTatchell: We are not alone? Mysterious, powerful radio signal from deep in space is coming in a repeated ‘pattern’, say scientists… 48 seconds ago

TrumpCaravan

Californian Refugees RT @Do_Or_Do_Notty: A mysterious object in a galaxy 500 million light-years away is confusing scientists with its signals It appears to be… 2 minutes ago

WBTWNews13

WBTW News 13 It appears to be transmitting signals that reach Earth in a repeating, 16-day pattern, but researchers have no idea… https://t.co/JLp4y8KIQQ 3 minutes ago

loumanwashere1

Lou Peracciny RT @news4buffalo: It appears to be transmitting signals that reach Earth in a repeating, 16-day pattern, but researchers have no idea why.… 6 minutes ago

majormarginal

Ned Richards RT @sbkaufman: A mysterious deep space radio burst is sending signals to Earth every 16 days: https://t.co/hiDaAf7LxV 8 minutes ago

moomoocheese1

moo moo cheese A mysterious deep space radio burst is sending signals to Earth every 16 days https://t.co/jFQ7x1kcgI via @CBSNews 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.