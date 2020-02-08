Phillip Schofield's wife vows to support and stand by him

Global  

Phillip Schofield's wife Steph, who he has been married to since 1993, has vowed to stand by the 'This Morning' presenter after he announced he is gay.
Recent related news from verified sources

Phillip Schofield’s wife says she supports his ‘brave step’

Phillip Schofield’s wife has said she will “still be there, holding his hand” after he revealed...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldPinkNews


Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe 'absolutely shattered' that he has come out as gay

Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe 'absolutely shattered' that he has come out as gayPhillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe have been married for almost 27 years and have two adult...
Kent and Sussex Courier - Published Also reported by •Bristol PostTamworth HeraldSevenoaks Chronicle



Recent related videos from verified sources

Phillip Schofield shared a 'nice moment' backstage on Dancing On Ice after coming out [Video]Phillip Schofield shared a 'nice moment' backstage on Dancing On Ice after coming out

'Dancing On Ice' skater Matt Evers has revealed that Phillip Schofield shared a group hug backstage on the show on Sunday (09.02.20) following his decision earlier in the week to come out as gay on..

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:16Published

Sharon Osbourne praises 'brave' Phillip Schofield [Video]Sharon Osbourne praises 'brave' Phillip Schofield

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have heaped praise on Phillip Schofield after he came out as gay live on 'This Morning' last week.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:11Published

