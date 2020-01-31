Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Facebook's Twitter Account Gets Hacked

Facebook's Twitter Account Gets Hacked

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Facebook's Twitter Account Gets Hacked

Facebook's Twitter Account Gets Hacked

Over the weekend, Facebook's Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked by the same group taking credit for hacking the NFL and ESPN's social media account.

The group calls themselves OurMine, and they posted tweets and photos on Facebook's main social media handles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Government should take into account failings over Begum [Video]Government should take into account failings over Begum

Friend of the Begum family Dal Babu argues that the government should take into account the failings that led to Shamima leaving the UK and give her citizenship back. The former Metropolitan Police..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:47Published

Young Thug Hospitalized & No One Knows Why [Video]Young Thug Hospitalized & No One Knows Why

DJ Akademiks posted a photo to his Instagram account on Thursday (January 30) revealing Young Thug is back in the hospital. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.