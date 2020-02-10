Airbus in Advanced Talks to Buy Out Bombardier's A220 Stake 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:16s - Published Airbus in Advanced Talks to Buy Out Bombardier's A220 Stake Airbus is considering buying out Bombardier's $6 billion stake in the A220 jetliner program and negotiations between the two companies are reportedly in advanced talks. 0

