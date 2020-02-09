Global  

Travis Kalanick Backs 3D-Printed Hotel Startup

Travis Kalanick Backs 3D-Printed Hotel Startup

Travis Kalanick Backs 3D-Printed Hotel Startup

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick is one of the backers of a new 3D-printed hotel startup called Habitas.

The idea came out of a camp at the Burning Man desert arts festival and the business model has been tested in markets like Asia, Africa, and Mexico.
Travis Kalanick backs 3D-printed hotel start-up

‘Club Med for Millennials’ company Habitas has raised $20m for expansion
