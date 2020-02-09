Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > GUNMAN ATTACKS NYPD

GUNMAN ATTACKS NYPD

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
GUNMAN ATTACKS NYPDGUNMAN ATTACKS NYPD
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

GUNMAN ATTACKS NYPD

New york city police?

On high alert?

After a gunman tries to assassinate cops?

In two incidents over the weekend.... new video shows the moment the gunman was taken down.

Cbs new's johny fernandez reports from new york.... (track1) (sun0177 special for kyw pkg bronx cops shot)this surveillance video obtained by cbs news shows the moment alleged gunman 4?

Yea?old robert williams was taken down.the footage was captured just before 8 o'clock sunday morning at a bronx, new york police precinct...it shows williams raising his weapon and firing.

(sun0177 special for kyw pkg bronx cops shot)moments later&amp; williams dives to the floor after witnesses say his gun jammed.

You can see the weapon sliding across the station house floor..moment s later at least a dozen officers rush in to take him down.

One lieutenant was shot in the arm.

(new york city mayor bill deblasiosun00 49 ois ny sot mayor de blasio calls shooting an assassination attempt)"this was an attempt to assassinate police officers.

We need to use that word.

Because it was a premeditated effort to kill" (track2) (mon003?spl for cbs pkg suspect in custody after nypd shooting)this attack was approximately twelve hours after williams allegedly fired at two officers in their patrol van.... also captured on surveillance cameras.offic er paul stroffolino, seen leaving the hospital yesterday, was shot in the chin and neck... the bullet narrowly missed an artery.

His partner wasn't injured.new york city leaders say the attacks are a sign hate against police is growing.

(commish shea?

Sunday pressermon00 37 spl for cbs pkg nypd officers hospitalized shootings)and here we have new york city police officers, twice in 12 hours, targeted.

And again, by the grace of god, that we're not planning a funeral.

(track3) (photo of gun from shea twitterhttps:/ /twitter.com/ nypdshea)poli ce say this is the gun williams used in at least one of the shootings.he has a long rap sheet including arrests for assault, carjacking and resisting arrest.johny fernandez cbs news new york.

Robert williams was removed from the hospital and taken to bronx



Recent related news from verified sources

Attacks on NYPD officers are "assassination attempts," commissioner says

New York City police call two unprovoked attacks on officers by the same alleged gunman...
CBS News - Published

Gunman who targeted NYPD officers in 2 'premeditated' attacks has violent past, previous shootout with cops

The gunman who wounded two New York City police officers in back-to-back targeted shootings over the...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jay1Ingram

Willy Whitebeard RT @Black_Action: Bronx NYPD shootings: Gunman targets police in back-to-back attacks, authorities say https://t.co/v0V7J2qc6s 6 minutes ago

loumay48

Louisa P RT @Mmarty1230: Gunman who targeted NYPD officers in 2 'premeditated' attacks has violent past, previous shootout with cops https://t.co/HR… 8 minutes ago

News12BK

News12BK RT @EmilyNews12: Elected officials standing alongside business, faith and other local leaders after a #gunman allegedly attempted to #assas… 38 minutes ago

crutchfoot

jackie callahan Gunman who targeted NYPD officers in 2 'premeditated' attacks has violent past, previous shootout with cops - Fox N… https://t.co/3yhuF0lZFI 44 minutes ago

debluc745

debluc745⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @suzost: Gunman who targeted NYPD officers in 2 'premeditated' attacks has violent past, previous shootout with cops | Fox News Why was… 57 minutes ago

EmilyNews12

Emily Lorsch Elected officials standing alongside business, faith and other local leaders after a #gunman allegedly attempted to… https://t.co/jpHFTTBFwY 1 hour ago

OldielocksNmo4

James Batten Jr. RT @WhimsicalMeToo: WHY wasn't he behind bars??? Let me guess! Gunman who targeted NYPD officers in 2 'premeditated' attacks has violent… 1 hour ago

suzost

Patriotic 🇺🇸Suzanne⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 Gunman who targeted NYPD officers in 2 'premeditated' attacks has violent past, previous shootout with cops | Fox N… https://t.co/0pghIuAb72 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gunman wounds two NYPD officers in separate attacks [Video]Gunman wounds two NYPD officers in separate attacks

A New York City police officer was shot and wounded in a police station on Sunday morning about 12 hours after another officer was wounded while he sat in his patrol van in the same neighborhood in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.