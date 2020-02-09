GUNMAN ATTACKS NYPD

New york city police?

On high alert?

After a gunman tries to assassinate cops?

In two incidents over the weekend.... new video shows the moment the gunman was taken down.

Cbs new's johny fernandez reports from new york.... (track1) (sun0177 special for kyw pkg bronx cops shot)this surveillance video obtained by cbs news shows the moment alleged gunman 4?

Yea?old robert williams was taken down.the footage was captured just before 8 o'clock sunday morning at a bronx, new york police precinct...it shows williams raising his weapon and firing.

(sun0177 special for kyw pkg bronx cops shot)moments later& williams dives to the floor after witnesses say his gun jammed.

You can see the weapon sliding across the station house floor..moment s later at least a dozen officers rush in to take him down.

One lieutenant was shot in the arm.

(new york city mayor bill deblasiosun00 49 ois ny sot mayor de blasio calls shooting an assassination attempt)"this was an attempt to assassinate police officers.

We need to use that word.

Because it was a premeditated effort to kill" (track2) (mon003?spl for cbs pkg suspect in custody after nypd shooting)this attack was approximately twelve hours after williams allegedly fired at two officers in their patrol van.... also captured on surveillance cameras.offic er paul stroffolino, seen leaving the hospital yesterday, was shot in the chin and neck... the bullet narrowly missed an artery.

His partner wasn't injured.new york city leaders say the attacks are a sign hate against police is growing.

(commish shea?

Sunday pressermon00 37 spl for cbs pkg nypd officers hospitalized shootings)and here we have new york city police officers, twice in 12 hours, targeted.

And again, by the grace of god, that we're not planning a funeral.

(track3) (photo of gun from shea twitterhttps:/ /twitter.com/ nypdshea)poli ce say this is the gun williams used in at least one of the shootings.he has a long rap sheet including arrests for assault, carjacking and resisting arrest.johny fernandez cbs news new york.

Robert williams was removed from the hospital and taken to bronx