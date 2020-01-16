Biden says Trump 'destroying soul of this nation'

Deeply trailing in New Hampshire polls, former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off a rainy cold day by visiting with a 'get out the vote' push.

Biden, listing off a broad range of recent controversial moments relating to Trump's presidency, from Greta Thunberg, to Rush Limbaugh, told voters "you don't have to stand" for Donald Trump.

Biden won a late endorsement from New Hampshire state Senate President Donna Soucy, who said on Twitter, "Joe has the experience, the tenacity and the empathy that we need in the White House." A similar wave of late endorsements before Iowa's vote didn't save Biden from a fourth-place finish.