Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Biden says Trump 'destroying soul of this nation'

Biden says Trump 'destroying soul of this nation'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Biden says Trump 'destroying soul of this nation'

Biden says Trump 'destroying soul of this nation'

A day before the New Hampshire primary, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday told voters in Gilford, New Hampshire that "you don't have to stand" for Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Biden says Trump 'destroying soul of this nation'

Deeply trailing in New Hampshire polls, former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off a rainy cold day by visiting with a 'get out the vote' push.

Biden, listing off a broad range of recent controversial moments relating to Trump's presidency, from Greta Thunberg, to Rush Limbaugh, told voters "you don't have to stand" for Donald Trump.

Biden won a late endorsement from New Hampshire state Senate President Donna Soucy, who said on Twitter, "Joe has the experience, the tenacity and the empathy that we need in the White House." A similar wave of late endorsements before Iowa's vote didn't save Biden from a fourth-place finish.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Vice President Joe Biden Brings Democratic Presidential Campaign To Arlington [Video]Former Vice President Joe Biden Brings Democratic Presidential Campaign To Arlington

Joe Biden addressed the nation's largest black Baptist Convention. He said with Donald Trump as President, democracy is at risk.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.