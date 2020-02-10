Monday noon weather



Recent related videos from verified sources 12 P.M. Weather Report As Lisa Meadows reports, Monday will bring plenty of sunshine with temps reaching into the mid-20’s (3:50). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 10, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:50Published 1 hour ago New York Weather: 2/10 Monday Afternoon Forecast CBS2's Elise Finch reports. Expect on and off rain through at least tomorrow morning before things taper off the remainder of Tuesday. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:48Published 2 hours ago