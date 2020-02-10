Milwaukee DPW: 500+ tickets issued for unshoveled sidewalks

Global  

Since October, Milwaukee Department of Public Works has issued 541 citations for unshoveled sidewalks.
NOW AT NOON -- THE SNOW --THAT SOME OF US HAVE BEENWAITING FOR -- FOR WEEKS..

ISFINALLY HERE..THE SUN -- RIGHTNOW -- SHINING BRIGHT..THISWAS THE SCENE THIS MORNING INTHE SOUTHERN SUBURBS OFMILWAUKEE COUNTY...CREWS HAVEBEEN WORKING AROUND THECLOCK..

CLEARING AWAY THESNOW...WE HAVE TEAM STORM TEAM FOURCOVERAGE FOR YOU...METEOROLOGIST BRIAN NIZNANSKYHAS BEEN TRACKING SNOW TOTALS-- WHILE SHAUN GALLAGHERCAUGHT UP WITH PEOPLE DIGGINGOUT.

LET'S STARTIT LOOKS MORE LIKE A NORMANROCKWELL PAINTING THAN REALLIFE.

SUN KISSED TREE TOPSDIPPED IN SNOW DOT THELANDSCAPE IN THE SHERMAN PARKNEIGHBORHOOD.

REMOVAL A LITTLEMORE PALATABLE THIS MONDAYMORNING.

.it's a beautifulscene but i hate the snow.that's a lovely view man.ithink it's beautiful.

I lovethe snow, looking at the snow.all i want to do is look at itthough.

That's it..IT WASQUICKLY BACK TO REALITY FORALFONSO MCHATTEN.

(nats fromspinning wheels)HE HAD TO CALLIN FOR BACK UP TO GET HIS CAROUT OF THE SNOW.

.stuck alittle in here.

Gotta bringold betty boo out.

Pull herout.

But it's been winter inmilwaukee(nats from the truck).WORK LIKE THIS IS NOTHING NEWTO ANYONE IN OUR AREA.

BUT ITDOESN'T MAKE IT ANY EASIER.tough way to start the week ona monday?definitely.

Gettingkids to school and to workthis morning is difficult butmilwaukee.

We're used to it..you'll want you get the snowoff your sidewalks before theend of the day.

Not only isand easier to manage rightnow, but the you 50 bucks ifit's notTHANKS SHAUN...I'M NOW HERE INTHE WEATHER CENTER -- WEATHERIN THE I'M NOW HERE SHAUN...THANKS




