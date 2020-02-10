Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Steve Martin and Chris Rock joke Oscars went hostless because of Twitter

Steve Martin and Chris Rock joke Oscars went hostless because of Twitter

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Steve Martin and Chris Rock joke Oscars went hostless because of Twitter

Steve Martin and Chris Rock joke Oscars went hostless because of Twitter

Steve Martin and Chris Rock joke Oscars went hostless because of Twitter The pair kicked off the 2020 Academy Awards with a hilarious opening monologue, which addressed some controversial issues.

The two stars - who have previously hosted the ceremony - took to the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre and poked fun at the fact that the ceremony had no host for a second year in a row, a decision made in 2019 when Kevin Hart stepped down as the evening's anchor due to a controversy over past offensive tweets.

Steve said: Chris added:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Hosts Steve Martin & Chris Rock Call Out Oscars 2020 for Lack of Diversity in Nominees - Watch

The 2020 Academy Awards might not have an official host, but two former hosts took to the stage to...
Just Jared - Published

How Dare the Oscars Not Have a Host When Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Were Right There?

Another year, another baffling decision not to have a host of the Oscars. Tonight, the 2020 Oscars...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

peacemsw

linda stultz RT @kylegriffin1: Chris Rock: "So many great directors nominated this year." Steve Martin: "I don't know, Chris, I thought there was someth… 21 seconds ago

Zanvil5

Zanvil5 “Chris Rock, Steve Martin Mock Democrats Over Iowa Caucuses, L.A. Homeless Problem” https://t.co/8ImQZoiB9L https://t.co/uQDKYeV8Qp 36 seconds ago

MU96___

MU96 @weekley I haven't watched in a few years until last night (wife wanted to). But I found it kind of boring without… https://t.co/wPqV2aEoa7 5 minutes ago

comedynews

ComedyNews.Org Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and Steve Martin killed it this weekend at award shows https://t.co/Fg5qO3Tef2 6 minutes ago

thelaughbutton

The Laugh Button Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and Steve Martin killed it this weekend at award shows https://t.co/Yt3lECt1zs https://t.co/rSQ3Asjqry 9 minutes ago

ChrisMowery6

Mr. Paragon (now 50% more gay) RT @thelindsayellis: Not one but TWO jokes from Chris Rock and Steve Martin about the persistent lack of POC nominees so Academy is fine it… 10 minutes ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report Steve Martin and Chris Rock appear on stage during.... https://t.co/auX5ShmOpX #keepitlockd 10 minutes ago

noma2300

Nicole York🌻🌼🐝🌅 RT @noma2300: Chris Rock & Steve Martin were really good in their brief #Oscars opening monologue. How about having them co-host #TheOscars… 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ricky Gervais gives a sneak peek of what he would be like as an Oscars host [Video]Ricky Gervais gives a sneak peek of what he would be like as an Oscars host

Ricky Gervais gives a sneak peek of what he would be like as an Oscars host The comedian is known for not holding back when it comes to his humour, especially after the jokes he made when he hosted the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:36Published

Jeff Bezos Gets Roasted at the Oscars.  Here are a Few Jabs Everyone's Buzzing About [Video]Jeff Bezos Gets Roasted at the Oscars.  Here are a Few Jabs Everyone's Buzzing About

The richest man on earth, Jeff Bezos, seemed to enjoy being roasted by Chris Rock and Steve Martin.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.