Steve Martin and Chris Rock joke Oscars went hostless because of Twitter The pair kicked off the 2020 Academy Awards with a hilarious opening monologue, which addressed some controversial issues.

The two stars - who have previously hosted the ceremony - took to the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre and poked fun at the fact that the ceremony had no host for a second year in a row, a decision made in 2019 when Kevin Hart stepped down as the evening's anchor due to a controversy over past offensive tweets.

