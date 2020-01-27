Global  

Leslie Jones abstains from Oscars voting The comedy star has revealed via Twitter that she "didn't take long" to decide who to back at this year's Oscars, admitting she only voted for categories in which black filmmakers, composers, and actors received nominations.

Leslie also revealed that one of the nominees she voted for was Cynthia Erivo.

Cynthia is nominated for Best Actress for her role in 'Harriet', and is also nominated for Best Original Song for the film's track 'Stand Up'; she is the only black actress to have been nominated this year, and the lack of diversity among the nominees has once again become a source of controversy.
