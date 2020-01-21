Global  

PHE: Four new UK coronavirus cases are not a surprise

PHE: Four new UK coronavirus cases are not a surprise

PHE: Four new UK coronavirus cases are not a surprise

Professor Paul Cosford from Public Health England has said that the four new cases of coronavirus in UK “are not a surprise” and shows that the organisation’s contact tracing is working “quite well”.

Coronavirus: Two out of four new UK cases among healthcare workers

Two of the four people newly diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK are healthcare workers, Public...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


