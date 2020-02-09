Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars

Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars

Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars

Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars The star scooped the "best birthday present ever" at the Academy Awards on Sunday (09.02.20).

Monday (10.02.20) marks Laura's 53rd birthday and her celebrations got off to a great start when she beat Kathy Bates ('Richard Jewell'), Scarlett Johansson, ('Jojo Rabbit'), Florence Pugh, ('Little Women') and Margot Robbie, ('Bombshell') to the Actress in a Supporting Role accolade for her performance in 'Marriage Story'.

Speaking on Stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, she said: She continued:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Laura Dern Is Celebrating Her Birthday at the 2020 Oscars!

It's a big night for Laura Dern, in more ways than one! Yes, the Marriage Story actress is nominated...
E! Online - Published

Laura Dern gets early birthday present with Oscars win

Laura Dern got an early birthday present as she won the best supporting actress Oscar.
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Squiddly1964

Squiddly RT @MacCocktail: "Thank you all for this gift. This is the best birthday present ever." ― Laura Dern (@LauraDern) (born this day, February… 1 hour ago

LizSnackHere

Snack Hello, today is my birthday and while it’s already a gift that I share it with Laura Dern, the real gift that I am… https://t.co/0gQ7qSQqkw 2 hours ago

YoungCriticsG

Young Critics Guild RT @thefilmnerdette: Happy birthday, #LauraDern ! I can only imagine last night's #AcademyAwards were the best gift for the actress. She wi… 2 hours ago

thefilmnerdette

Zofia Wijaszka Happy birthday, #LauraDern ! I can only imagine last night's #AcademyAwards were the best gift for the actress. She… https://t.co/bv1X6ujHeU 2 hours ago

MacCocktail

MacCocktail "Thank you all for this gift. This is the best birthday present ever." ― Laura Dern (@LauraDern) (born this day, Fe… https://t.co/ItSPotL5Un 3 hours ago

iindahAN

Indah RT @reyzando: Happy 53rd birthday to the one and only Laura Dern! Her natural warmth and brilliant subtlety are radiant in every films she'… 3 hours ago

EvieSpachis

evangeline RT @girlsontopstees: As an early birthday gift for the queen herself, @EveAllin looks back through the rich onscreen history of Laura Dern:… 3 hours ago

Firstladybizzle

Bella RT @VanityFair: Tonight's #Oscars gave Laura Dern an early birthday gift https://t.co/pAnVeWtJpV 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.