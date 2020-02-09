Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars

Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars The star scooped the "best birthday present ever" at the Academy Awards on Sunday (09.02.20).

Monday (10.02.20) marks Laura's 53rd birthday and her celebrations got off to a great start when she beat Kathy Bates ('Richard Jewell'), Scarlett Johansson, ('Jojo Rabbit'), Florence Pugh, ('Little Women') and Margot Robbie, ('Bombshell') to the Actress in a Supporting Role accolade for her performance in 'Marriage Story'.

Speaking on Stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, she said: She continued: