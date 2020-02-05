Fans Respond to Justin Bieber's 'ChangesforJustin' Challenge | Billboard News

Justin Bieber has advanced his cause with a #ChangesforJustin challenge to his fans that is already blowing him away.



Recent related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber announces intimate London show Justin Bieber announces intimate London show He has revealed he will hold a special acoustic show and fan Q&A at London's Indigo at The O2 on February 11 to celebrate the release of his fifth studio.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:56Published 5 days ago Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 03:41Published 1 week ago