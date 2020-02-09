Storm Ciara: More than 500 properties flooded in torrential rain

More than 500 properties are believed to have been flooded during Storm Ciara, according to the Environment Secretary, with the number expected to rise further.

Theresa Villiers said between 40 and 80 millimetres of rain had fallen within 24 hours across much of northern England.

She noted the highest levels were recorded in Cumbria with 179.8mm.