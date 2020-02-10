Global  

Ideals Day at Mississippi School for Math and Science - 2/10/20

Ideals Day at Mississippi School for Math and Science - 2/10/20

Ideals Day at Mississippi School for Math and Science - 2/10/20

Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science students spend the day giving back to the community.
Ideals Day at Mississippi School for Math and Science - 2/10/20

mississippi school for mathematics and science students spend the day giving back to the community.

more than one hundred of the teen scholars went to various organizations and schools today.

the event is called "ideals day." it encourage students to participate in three categories... creativity, scholarship, and community service.

One stop on the service tour: the columbus arts council. the students helped put the finishing touches on a renovation project. we have restored our gallery by putting in brand new l-e-d lights, new carpet, and painted the ceiling so now it's time to redo pedestals and so we've changed the color.

They're painting.

They're priming.

And they're painting the pedestals today so they'll match our new renovated gallery.

The students also served meals at loaves and fishes, helped with the humane society and went to the boys and girls club.

msms has hosted the service day for




