Keegan-Michael Key Talks The Science Behind 'Brain Games'

Keegan-Michael Key Talks The Science Behind 'Brain Games'

Keegan-Michael Key Talks The Science Behind 'Brain Games'

Keegan-Michael Key talks about entertaining audiences with science as the host of National Geographic's "Brain Games", which utilizes celebrities and a live studio audience to showcase how the human brain works.

The self-proclaimed "blerd", jokes about his fascination with science, explaining that he's the perfect person to host the show.
'Brain Games' host Keegan-Michael Key is a self-proclaimed 'blerd'

Keegan Michael Key, host of the re-booted 'Brain Games,' says 'The eternal task of trying to make...
USATODAY.com - Published


