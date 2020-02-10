Global  

Parasite: The first foreign-language film to win big at the Oscars

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
South Korean film Parasite has made history at the 2020 Oscars, being the first foreign-language film to win the award for Best Picture.

The film is centred around two families - one poverty-stricken, one very wealthy - and offers a social commentary around class.
Recent related news

Oscars 2020: Parasite creates history, becomes first non-English speaking film to win Best Picture

South Korean drama 'Parasite' on Sunday created history as it became the first foreign-language film...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesDNAHindueuronewsCBS News


'Parasite' Wins Best Picture at Oscars 2020, Makes History as First Foreign Language Film to Win

Parasite has made history as the first movie not in the English language to win Best Picture at the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •euronewsCBS News



LilBea05

Beatriz RT @cIemmie: PARASITE IS THE FIRST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM TO WIN BEST PICTURE THIS IS SO IMPORTANT GUYS 3 seconds ago

minnnieyoongles

Diggy⁷ BTSxATL2020 RT @DeanSanchez: My coworker sat behind the Parasite cast/crew at the Oscars. This was their reaction to winning best picture & being the f… 8 seconds ago

DianHeymann

Diana Heymann Adu (M RT @nytimes: Breaking News: “Parasite” won the Oscar for best picture. The South Korean thriller is the first foreign-language film to do s… 28 seconds ago

mododiabla__

Aleja RT @PopCrave: ‘Parasite’ is the first foreign language film to ever win the #Oscars for Best Picture. 👏 https://t.co/BFHqeaY6LM 56 seconds ago

Tech__Nick

𝕸𝖊𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖛𝖆𝖑 𝕹𝖎𝖈𝖐 RT @renegadecut: Anyone who thinks Parasite won Best Picture "because it was a foreign language film and Hollywood hates America" doesn't k… 1 minute ago

uwubabey

chloe RT @INDIEWASHERE: JOKER DIDNT WIN BEST PICTURE AND PARASITE WON THE MOST AWARDS AND WAS THE FIRST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM TO WIN BEST PICTURE… 1 minute ago

RosaSelvagem93

#IstandWithTaylor🇪🇺 🇵🇹 RT @ThePopHub: Parasite is the first foreign language film in HISTORY to win Best Picture at the #Oscars https://t.co/Ma8V37RQiD 2 minutes ago

AreijAlsheikhli

Areij RT @latimes: In a surprise upset and a historic milestone, “Parasite” won best picture Sunday night at the #Oscars, becoming the first fore… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos

Hollywood, Koreatown Both Excited About 'Parasite' Win At The Oscars [Video]Hollywood, Koreatown Both Excited About 'Parasite' Win At The Oscars

The Korean language thriller "Parasite" made history with big wins at the Academy Awards. Lesley Marin reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:25Published

Parasite Owned The Oscars [Video]Parasite Owned The Oscars

'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:10Published

