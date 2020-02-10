Midmorning With Aundrea - February 10, 2020 (Part 1)

Forgets it's a popular natual supplement.

But what exactly is in echinacea?

And, elizabeth smart, known for harrowing ordeal as a 14 year old, wants to help young girls keep themselves safe from harm.

And, valentine's gift ideas for the techy in your life.

The go red for women movement is one way to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women.

Wendy gillette shows us how stress is more likely to affect a woman's heart than a man's .

Marie challinor works in sales and merchandising in the garment industry.

The 63 year old says trying to land big accounts is a high energy, high stress job.

I work with buyers, i work with catalogs, i do a little bit of traveling and trade shows so it's non stop.

Marie says stress has taken a toll on her heart.

She has high blood pressure and an abnormal heart rythmn.

She suffered a stroke five years ago.

If you find something wrong with your heart like mine was beating very quickly constantly.

I just thought i was stressed out don't let it fool you.

When we look at the new risk factors for heart disease in women, stress is listed at one more and more studies show stress can impact a woman's heart different than a man's &especially when it comes to work stress and marital stress.

Stress increases // the so called "flight and fight hormones, and what this does it increases your heart rate, increases your blood pressure.

Dr. icilma fergus is a cardiologist at mount sinai hospital.

She says people who are stressed out are also more likely to overeat, smoke and be physically inactive..

All habits that can increase heart disease risk.

Studies show women report higher stress levels than men and are more likely to say their stress levels are increasing.

Some things that can help..

Getting regular exercise practicing relaxation techniques such as meditation and deep breathing.

And sleeping six to eight hours a night.

Marie is doing all she can to cope with her stress.

I went back to yoga, i make sure i have my vegetables and fruit at least two three times a day // and i count to 10 and walk away if something bothers me.

She wants other women to know that finding ways to relieve stress can save your life & it's made all the difference for her.

Wendy gillette, cbs news, new york.

An estimated five- point-eight million americans are living with alzheimer's disease and a new study suggests a link between not getting enough sleep and the memory robbing disease.

Mandy gaither has more.

The health benefits are well known, sleep is good for the body and mind.

But sacrificing those z's could be detrimental, according to a preliminary study.

The findings published in the journal science translational medicine suggest the loss of one night's sleep in healthy young men, increased levels of tau protein in their blood, compared to getting uninterrupted sleep.

Studies have shown higher levels of tau protein in the blood are associated with an increased risk of developing alzheimer's disease.

In this study researchers found that men who were not allowed to sleep had an average 17- percent increase of tau in their blood .

Researchers caution that the study is small and inconclusive and acknowledged they were not able to determine what the increased levels might mean.

However,the study shows the need for further investigation.

For today's health minute, i'm mandy gaither.

While research is not yet conclusive -- certain lifestyle choices, such as physical activity and diet, may also help support brain health and prevent alzheimer's.

The latest stop on oprah winfrey's wellness tour takes her to brooklyn.

That's where a group of women in public service have made some life changing decisions.

David begnaud has more.

Lieutenant tara deckert is a ring leader.

By day she commands the nypd grand larceny division's intelligence unit.

But she's got an undercover passion that plays out underground.

It's where the nypd has its fitness center...and where lieutenant deckert shreds calories.

Her "weight" wr sheet has dropped 60 pounds.

I had high blood pressure.

I was having a hard time keeping up with the kids because i was overweight.

// i said i've had enough.

I'd been overweight since i was five- years-old.

So it was time to change.

She started eating right and started a ww group at police headquarters.

Our group has lost over 3,000 pounds.

That's the weight of a police car... yesterday she joined a wellness walk with two of her ww accomplices: danielle craven -- who lost 75 pounds...and shamira gill-mcganey 15;43;41 begnaud: is it true you lost 140 pounds?

15;43;46 shamira: that is correct.

Begnaud: wow.

Shamira: i lost a person.

15;43;50 begnaud: you did.

No really, you did!

15;44;16 shamira: i was just telling the ladies in the car my daughter, at the time she was eight years old and she used to have to help me get dressed.

I couldn't do it on my own.

Begnaud: really?

Shamira: and she was putting my socks on for me and she said, "mommy, i feel lik i'm your slave."

Died.

Okay, that's it, i can't have my baby feeling like a slave.

In all, 2,082 nypd employees have shed more than 8,000 pounds.

It's all part of a unique partnership the workwell nyc program launched with ww in june 2016.

Nearly 40,000 city employees have collectively lost more than 170,000 pounds.

All three women will be on stage saturday at barclay's center but yesterday in brooklyn there was a surprise... track 8 ...oprah joined the walk.

16;38;49 begnaud: finish this, the tour thus far has taught me... 16;38;51 oprah: taught me that there is unity in the country around the issues of wellness, that everybody wants the same thing.

They want a better life for themselves so that they can be better for their children and their families.

16;37;49 begnaud: when you hear about somebody like shamira losing a hundred and forty pounds... 16;37;54 oprah: i told her that used to be my goal weight.

// i was pre diabetic before.

All of that's done.

16;38;25 begnaud: i didn't know that.

16;38;26 oprah: yeah.

I was i didn't tell you that.

I should have.

16;38;29 begnaud: keeping secrets, oprah!

16;38;31 oprah: i was prediabetic before ww and no longer.

And now numbers are glowing.

I just checked with my doctor... 16;38;44 begnaud: wow.

I think that's the oprah exclusive, y'all.

Looking on: shamira, tara, and danielle.

Tara: you guys have all worked so hard.

It's so awesome.

Shamira: we wouldn't have this program without you, dear.

It's that time of year when people start sniffling and coughing.

Some people search for natural cold remedies like echinacea to help.

But a study from consumer reports warns you might not always get what you expect.

Sukanya krishnan explains why.

21 year old danny daniels says during cold and flu season he swears by echinacea.

"helps you wit your immunity so it's really, it's really powerful."

People take it to ease the symptoms and length of a cold.

But a new study from consumer reports finds not all echinacea supplements are equal.

"we did find tha certain products were much more constant then others that they had what was listed on the label."

Researchers tested 16 echinacea products and found 3 had álowá levels of key ingredients.

And several contained levels of lead or bacteria that exceed consumer reports standards.

Only six of the 16 met the group's criteria for purity and potency.

"i think it' important to talk to your health care provider, to see if there's a reason for you to take the supplements, to see if it might interact with something else that you're taking."

"" this is not only problem with echinacea.

Supplements in general are not approved by the fda and do not follow the same guidelines prescription drug makers do.

"if you're going t try and find products that at least contain what's listed on the label.

You can look to see if they've been certified, there are organizations like usp and nsf and ul that will verify that supplements that contain what's listed on the label."

Research on the effectiveness of echinacea has been mixed.

Some studies found it can shorten a cold while others saw no benefit at all.

But many people..

Including daniels..

Swear by it..

And will continue to buy the supplement.

Sukanya krishnan cbs news new york.

Consumer reports says supplement sales are expected to hit 52 billion dollars this year.

When we come back, showing other women how to survive.

That's part of elizabeth smart's story it is incredible to think it could happen once.

Now elizabeth smart, who was kidnapped and assaulted when she was 14, tells us she was sexually assaulted áagainá last summer.

This time it happened on an airplane.

The harrowing experience inspired her to launch ásmart defenseá.

It teaches women and girls the skills and confidence they need to protect themselves.

Gayle king has this conversation.

I've always felt safe on an airplane.

I've never been worried.

I've never felt threatened on an airplane until now kidnapping survivor, elizabeth smart was flying back home to utah when she says the passenger seated next to her started touching her inappropriately.

I had been asleep // and all of a sudden i woke up because i felt someone's hand // rubbing in between my legs on my inner thigh.

What did you do?

I was shocked.

I mean the last time someone touched me without my say so//was when i was kidnapped.

And i froze // i didn't know what to do.

And you speak to other women about this.

And i speak to other women about it.

I say it's ok to say no and it's ok to take care of yourself and be safe.

You were surprised that you froze // i kept saying to myself, "you'r elizabeth smart.

You should know what to do.

Can you show me what he was doing?

I mean it was like this.

Just-- just back and forth, back and forth?

Yeah.

And so i jerked awake and// i expected the man to jerk his hand away.

//to apologize // to give me some kind of reason why he was touching me.

What did he say?

Nothing.

Did you tell the airline?

I did.

15:53:08 what airline was it?

It was delta.

You filed a complaint online?

15:53:29 i filed a complaint online.

// they called me back and //i mean it's not delta's fault.

I mean it was this man.

Yeah.

You're not blaming delta.

: this man made a decision.

But i wanted delta to know.

// and they were very-- you know, they were appalled//they offered to-- help as much as they could to back me up as far as i wanted to take this.

Because they could track him down.

Yes.

Yes.

They had all his information.

Up with the fbi.

Do you wanna press charges against him?

I don't want him to be preying on other girls.

Where does it stand?

I mean-- it's an ongoing investigation right now.

When this happened to you, was there a part of you that said, "why is thi happening to me again?"

I called up my husband and i-- and i was saying // do i just have, like, a big badge on my forehead that says 'easy prey' or 'victim?'

Because i am sick of it."

Then smart had an eye opening revelation when her husband, matthew gilmour, suggested she work with a family friend trained in self defense.

As we were going through this, he had my husband holding me in a couple of different holds.

And i had a really difficult tell me getting away from my husband.

// it just kind of hit me in-- in the gut just kind of thinking, "we're not doin enough.

I'm not doing enough."

16:10:41 so you wanted to create what exactly?

16:10:45 i wanted to create a self- defense class for women and girls that they could go through.

That's how "smar defense" was born its a program smart has developed with law enforcement officers and experts in martial arts.

- gayle king: do you have a favorite move that you learned in the class?

Elizabeth smart: right here is one of the strongest bones in your body.

Gayle king: the elbow.

Elizabeth smart: the elbow.

And if actually doesn't take a whole lot of force to do some serious damage.

For smart, it's about traing to fight back and empowering all women to tap into their own strength.

And standing by her side is the woman who smart and says helped her find her own power-- her mother.

Gayle king: 19:35:28 lois smart, have you ever done anything like this before?

Lois smart: 19:35:31 i never have.

// gayle king: 19:35:55 what does it mean to you to see her doing this?

Lois smart: 19:35:59 you know what?

I think she's remarkable.

She's a strong woman who survived hardships.

But to look at her now, you would never know she went through anything 16:02:40 //i have always marveled at going through what you've gone through that you were still so poised, and so calm, and seemingly so well adjusted, despite what you've been through.

16:03:00 well, i-- 16:03:01 honestly.

16:03:03 what people see on the cameras is-- is a moment in time.

Come to my house see a completely different person.

16:04:44 and are you happy?

16:04:46 i am.

Yes.

I mean i have-- i have a wonderful husband, beautiful kids.

16:04:53 yeah.

You've got three children.

16:04:54 .

I mean 'cause i think for so many people they thought, "ho will elizabeth smart"-- you wer 14 at the time.

"ho will elizabeth smart ever be able to-- enjoy intimacy in her life?"/ 16:05:10 well, i have three children.

They are mine.

They do look like me and my husband.

16:05:16 yes, they do.

16:05:18 but// i think what a lot of people don't understand is that there is a big difference between rape and sexual assault and loving, and gentle, and consensual-- most importantly, consensual.

There's-- there is a difference.

16:05:41 and you know the difference.

16:05:43 i know the difference.

I've experienced both 16:15:37 yeah // do you think if you had had this training the that's could've helped you when you were 14 and abducted from your home?

16:15:44 would it have prevented me from being kidnapped?

16:16:19 i don't know.

Probably not.

// but then i think that wasn't the end.

That was the beginning.

After that there was over three miles' worth of terrain that we had to cross before he got me to that hidden campsite.

16:16:46 and as we've gone through this training, there is a part of me that thinks had i had this kind of training beforehand, // i feel like i would've taken that opportunity during those three miles somewhere and i would've tried.

// i think i would've had that confidence to try.

16:17:40 and you want teenagers to take this class 16:17:41 absolutely.

16:17:42 --don't you?

16:17:44 we need teenagers to take this 16:11:47 // we're not training them to be assassins.

We are trying to train them to give themselves an opportunity to get away.

ásmart defenseá will expand in utah in the coming months and hopes to launch in other states this year.

Delta airlines responded to cbs by saying they have taken the matter seriously and continue to cooperate as the matter is investigated.

Its never too early for training.

That story next on mid