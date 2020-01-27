"l c1 welcome back, wedding season is just around the corner and we are helping to plan the wedding with the 2020 bridal extravaganza.

Jamie is here from fox creek.

>> this is an exciting event because brides are about you know about to their day.

If they're having a spring wedding, they're almost done with the planning and still a few touches.

Tell me about your event.

>> the event is at stony creek.

We have vendors there from 1:00 to 3:00.

It's a great way to get all our brides to show up.

It's a nice way to come in and get it done in a day and you don't have to freak out about it.

>> this is going to take place february 16th.

1:00 to 3:00 at stony creek.

That's real easy to get there.

There's going to be 20 plus vendors and tickets are $3 at the door.

Anything people need to know coming?

I don't know if they have bridal shoes there, or if they have dresses or something, you want to make sure you have your garments on.

>> our brides are getting in free this year.

That's something that is changed from previous years.

We're also providing a plan sheet so they can sit down and really plan and figure out what vendors they need still.

Kind of make it the best use of their time.

Tons of yummy samples.

There will be people showing how to do make up.

It will be a fun time and a nice way to meet vendors.

We have people around town people don't know much about.

Fun vendors.

>> you're a new business owner as well.

>> i merged with spectacular settings, i have been in business for two years.

But yeah, this is my first year taking over the bridal show.

It's been the same at stony creek for five years now.

>> if you don't know about spectacular settings, which is turned into fox creek designs, it was wonderful.

So katie did a great job.

You taking over, yes, i mean brides they have everything they need.

They just have to show up.

>> you don't have to stress about the day.

Oh, my gosh.

What do i have to do?

It's all taken care of and enjoy.

>> so it's a free for you if you're a bride.

Then also bring your clip board so you can mark down things that you want or things that