Gold Fish Races

Gold Fish Races

Gold Fish Races

Big Brothers Big Sisters is holding their annual Gold Fish Races to raise money for their organization.
Gold Fish Races

C1 >> in less than an hour.

The gold fish races will be under way.

We will find out >> the fundraiser benefits big brothers big sisters tonight at 6 o'clock.

Joining me now.

Tell me your name again.

>> sheyenne.

We don't have that on the screen.

You remember her.

She's a good cookie.

Tell us about the gold fish races and what do we need to know if we are going to get out there in a few minutes.

>> it's a really fun event we do and actually the high hope puts it on for us.

We have a lot of wonderful volunteers that have done it for us.

Rex drear, the auctioneer auctions off gold fish.

They get to name them and are put in brackets and get to race.

They are gold fish so it's just a lot of fun.

Usually really packed in there.

You can buy raffle tickets for prizes.

If you win, you get a trophy that stays for bragging rights and we have a gift basket for big brothers big sisters.

It's a really fun thing to do.

And to support big brothers big sisters.

Get out on a friday night and have fun.

>> i always wondered how competitive can the races be?

>> they're pretty competitive.

No, everyone just has a really good time.

>> we want to put your information up so we know where to go.

Big brothers big sisters sponsoring this tonight.

If you don't have plans, this is a really good one.

Something to do and it will be




