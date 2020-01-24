Global  

Sea Levels Are Rapidly Rising Along America's Coasts, Report Warns

Sea Levels Are Rapidly Rising Along America's Coasts, Report Warns Investigation findings were released by William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science.

Researchers analyzed 32 tide-gauge stations in the United States.

Water accelerations were counted in 25 of them, according to emeritus professor John Boon.

@VIMS_News, via Twitter John Boon, via statement The report adds that the gulf coast's rise was double the global average.

Year-over-year, the area saw an increase of almost eight millimeters.

Sea levels are rising around the world, but more in some spots than in others.

Due to factors such as ocean currents, certain areas have seen increases of about one foot in the last century.
