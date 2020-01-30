Nigel Farage slams Boris Johnson's Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge....

LBC Nigel Farage brands Boris Johnson's plans for a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland "absolutely mad" and l… https://t.co/OxA1yubu8A 42 minutes ago

Bulldog66 #BrexitOutIntoTheWorld RT @LBC : Nigel Farage brands Boris Johnson's plans for a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland "absolutely mad" and lists what he th… 5 minutes ago