Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nigel Farage slams Boris Johnson's Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge

Nigel Farage slams Boris Johnson's Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge

Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Nigel Farage slams Boris Johnson's Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bulldog665

Bulldog66 #BrexitOutIntoTheWorld RT @LBC: Nigel Farage brands Boris Johnson's plans for a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland "absolutely mad" and lists what he th… 5 minutes ago

LBC

LBC Nigel Farage brands Boris Johnson's plans for a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland "absolutely mad" and l… https://t.co/OxA1yubu8A 42 minutes ago

August05398614

Kelly 💕🇪🇺 Animal Activist 🇪🇺 EU Citizen RT @August05398614: @OfficeGSBrown slams @Nigel_Farage @Arron_banks about Russian Money it’s more than obvious @BorisJohnson and all of thi… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stop Brexit Man accuses Boris Johnson of 'lying to the nation' as UK exits EU tomorrow [Video]Stop Brexit Man accuses Boris Johnson of "lying to the nation" as UK exits EU tomorrow

As pro-EU demonstrators gathered outside the UK Parliament to oppose Brexit Thursday (January 30), the 'Stop Brexit Man', Steve Bray, accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "lying to the nation" and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:25Published

Nigel Farage: I was ‘gateway drug’ for Boris Johnson to be PM [Video]Nigel Farage: I was ‘gateway drug’ for Boris Johnson to be PM

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has claimed responsibility for Boris Johnson's ascension to Prime Minister. Mr Farage suggested that his return to politics heralded an end to Theresa May and allowed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.