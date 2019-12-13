'We are now number three' in NH race: Klobuchar

A pair of polls released late on Sunday and early Monday showed Klobuchar pulling into third place behind Sanders and Buttigieg following the Democratic party's debate in the New England state on Friday.

"We feel the surge, for me it's been a long time coming," said Klobuchar, a moderate from Minnesota, noting that she had visited New Hampshire 23 times since she entered the presidential race a year ago.

Klobuchar told a crowd of more than 200 at Keene State College that she was the candidate who could appeal to independents and Republicans disenchanted with Trump's divisive policies and rhetoric.

Although she criticized Buttigieg in Friday night's debate, Klobuchar refrained from mentioning any of her rivals on the campaign trail, sticking to her promise to unite the country, lower drug prices, improve infrastructure and increase funding for treatment of drug addiction and mental health issues.

A Boston Globe poll, conducted with Suffolk University and WBZ-TV, showed Sanders with 27%, Buttigieg with 19% and Klobuchar with 14% among 500 likely voters polled over the weekend in New Hampshire.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

A separate poll by WHDH/Emerson College also showed Klobuchar pulling into third.