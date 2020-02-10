Justin Bieber and Quavo's New Music Video Sparks Homeless Shelter Donations

Justin Bieber and Quavo's New Music Video Sparks Homeless Shelter Donations The women in the video for "Intentions" are all living in Alexandria House, a shelter for homeless women.

Bieber and Quavo say they have donated $200,000 to Alexandria House.

The end of the music video includes a link for viewers to donate to the non-profit.

The shelter has received more than $10,000 in donations since the video was released Feb.

6 at midnight.

Alexandria House's website has also seen an 800% increase in traffic since the video was released.

The money will help Alexandria House's 30 current residents and 200 former residents.

The three women featured in the video will be helped with their tuition and after-school programs for their children.