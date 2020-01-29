Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Quarantine Orders Expire Tuesday For American Evacuees Quarantined In Riverside County Military Base

Quarantine Orders Expire Tuesday For American Evacuees Quarantined In Riverside County Military Base

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Quarantine Orders Expire Tuesday For American Evacuees Quarantined In Riverside County Military Base

Quarantine Orders Expire Tuesday For American Evacuees Quarantined In Riverside County Military Base

A quarantine is set to expire Tuesday for nearly 200 American evacuees who were flown in to March Air Reserve Base from the Chinese province where the novel coronavirus is believed to have been started.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

More Planes Carrying American Evacuees From China Headed For California [Video]More Planes Carrying American Evacuees From China Headed For California

Though flight data showed those two flights were scheduled to arrive at March Air Reserve Base, where the first plane of evacuees landed last week, early Wednesday morning. But officials said the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:57Published

Nearly 200 Americans Quarantined At US Military Base [Video]Nearly 200 Americans Quarantined At US Military Base

195 Americans evacuated from Hubei province in China on a US government-chartered plane have been screened for coronavirus. According to UPI, the passengers have agreed to remain at March Air Reserve..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.