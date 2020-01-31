Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > More Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strikes

More Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strikes

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
More Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strikes

More Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strikes

The Pentagon announced that over 100 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian missile strikes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Exclusive: More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack - officials

The U.S. military is preparing to report a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Randyluv3

@Randyluv Remember When Lying Trump Said ThatThere Were No Injuries After The Attack&Then QuestionThe Injuries CallingThem Ju… https://t.co/fGG4BoAMDq 13 seconds ago

clevelanddotcom

clevelanddotcom President Donald Trump said immediately after the attack that "no Americans were harmed," but more and more service… https://t.co/NqlTAkcE6f 29 seconds ago

StacyMichelleB

Stacy Michelle Barrington RT @ericgarland: May they get the most advanced care possible. https://t.co/2X5duHupzq 38 seconds ago

DZaia40

David Czaja RT @donwinslow: "No injuries" the President said. Exclusive: More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack - of… 1 minute ago

stlajn1

Stella #we.are.the.change.we.seek🇺🇸 RT @TheTNHoller: NEW: “MORE THAN 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack“ Or as the draft-dodger-in-chief calls the… 1 minute ago

isepretired

thomas miles More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries after Iran strike last month #SmartNews https://t.co/qm5iLCR8PJ 1 minute ago

Inge5H

Inge RT @Reuters: Exclusive: The U.S. military is preparing to report a more than 50% jump in cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran… 1 minute ago

BradCabana

Rock Solid Politics RT @Reuters: Exclusive: More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack, officials say https://t.co/aYlNUIZsww htt… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon says 50 soldiers were injured after Iranian missile strike [Video]Pentagon says 50 soldiers were injured after Iranian missile strike

IRAQ — The Pentagon now says that 50 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after an Iranian missile strike earlier this month. The agency previously said..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published

Iranian missile strike injures 50 troops: Pentagon [Video]Iranian missile strike injures 50 troops: Pentagon

The Pentagon now says that 50 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after an Iranian missile strike earlier this month.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.