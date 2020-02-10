Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Korean Community Rally Behind Historic Oscar Win For Film 'Parasite'

Korean Community Rally Behind Historic Oscar Win For Film 'Parasite'

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Korean Community Rally Behind Historic Oscar Win For Film 'Parasite'

Korean Community Rally Behind Historic Oscar Win For Film 'Parasite'

The historic win was an important milestone for the entire Korean community, including many living in New York City.

CBSN New York's Scott Rapoport reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Korean Community Rally Behind Historic Oscar Win For Film ‘Parasite’

The stunning Academy Award victory for the film "Parasite" was felt by more than just the cast and...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •RTTNews


Netflix disappointed again on Oscar night as 'Parasite' makes history

South Korean film "Parasite" won four Oscars, including best picture — marking the first time that...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The 92nd annual Oscars was a historic night for South Korean film ‘Parasite.’ [Video]The 92nd annual Oscars was a historic night for South Korean film ‘Parasite.’

No description available

Credit: Mashable     Duration: 01:11Published

Hollywood, Koreatown Both Excited About 'Parasite' Win At The Oscars [Video]Hollywood, Koreatown Both Excited About 'Parasite' Win At The Oscars

The Korean language thriller "Parasite" made history with big wins at the Academy Awards. Lesley Marin reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.