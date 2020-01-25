BBC Producing Series on Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:51s - Published The BBC has announced it will create a series featuring Greta Thunberg. The BBC has announced it will create a series featuring Greta Thunberg.

