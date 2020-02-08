Bernie Sanders Leads in Final New Hampshire Poll

The CNN tracking poll was conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

According to the poll, the Vermont Senator is backed by 29 percent of likely primary voters.

22 percent of likely voters are behind Pete Buttigieg.

The poll shows Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren neck and neck with 11 and 10 percent of voters, respectively.

Amy Klobuchar is in fifth place, with seven percent of voter support.

While the results of the poll favor Sanders, only half of voters say they are committed to their choices.

Democratic candidates are hoping for a smoother primary following the chaos of the Iowa caucus.