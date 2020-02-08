Bernie Sanders Leads in Final New Hampshire Poll
Bernie Sanders Leads
in Final New Hampshire Poll The CNN tracking poll
was conducted by the University
of New Hampshire Survey Center.
According to the poll,
the Vermont Senator is backed
by 29 percent of likely primary voters.
22 percent of likely
voters are behind Pete Buttigieg.
The poll shows Joe Biden and
Elizabeth Warren neck and neck
with 11 and 10 percent of voters, respectively.
Amy Klobuchar is in fifth place,
with seven percent of voter support.
While the results of the
poll favor Sanders, only
half of voters say they are
committed to their choices.
Democratic candidates are
hoping for a smoother primary
following the chaos of the Iowa caucus.