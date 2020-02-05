Global  

Teacher Pay Raise

We ask two school budget skeptics about Dr. Bryan Johnson's proposed 2.5% pay raise for teachers.

The payraise was a key part of the tax hike proposal they rejected last summer.
Recent related videos from verified sources

HCS Superintendent gives State of the System address, announces teacher pay raise push [Video]HCS Superintendent gives State of the System address, announces teacher pay raise push

HCS Superintendent gives State of the System address, announces teacher pay raise push

Teacher lobbyist hopeful State of the State educator pay raises will become a reality [Video]Teacher lobbyist hopeful State of the State educator pay raises will become a reality

One of Governor Bill Lee's most ambitious and well received plans for the state in 2020 is a more than $117 million increase to the education budget meant for teacher pay increases.

