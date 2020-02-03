Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Larry Fitzgerald (Duh) and Golf Digest (Huh?) shine at Pebble Beach

Larry Fitzgerald (Duh) and Golf Digest (Huh?) shine at Pebble Beach

Video Credit: Golf Digest - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
Larry Fitzgerald (Duh) and Golf Digest (Huh?) shine at Pebble Beach

Larry Fitzgerald (Duh) and Golf Digest (Huh?) shine at Pebble Beach

Alex Myers discusses another AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am win by Larry Fitzgerald that had the handicap police out in full force—and the Golf Digest editor who came closest to beating the future NFL Hall-of-Famer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hello, friends: Welcome to Jim Nantz's backyard golf hole [Video]Hello, friends: Welcome to Jim Nantz's backyard golf hole

Alex Myers shares what it's like to play Jim Nantz's famed replica of Pebble Beach's seventh hole.

Credit: Golf Digest     Duration: 03:20Published

Every Hole at Cypress Point Golf Club in Pebble Beach, CA [Video]Every Hole at Cypress Point Golf Club in Pebble Beach, CA

Sportscaster and Pebble Beach local, Jim Nantz, narrates this spectacular hole-by-hole flyover of Cypress Point Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California

Credit: Golf Digest     Duration: 11:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.