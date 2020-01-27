PeaceHealth preparing for the worst after coronavirus outbreak in China

Of corona virus cases growing, peacehealth is taking precautions just in case the virus makes its way to western oregon.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live outside the riverbend hospital where there was a false alarm just this week....connor what can you tell us?

Jillian--like you said there was false alarm at riverbend hospital right behind me.

A patient walked in and passed the preliminary test for coronavirus but to be clear...they were*not diagnosed with the disease.

Today peacehealth presented the protocols and gear they have if*any highly infectious disease comes through their doors.

The video you are looking at right now is standard equipment medical staff use for any airborne disease whether its coronavirus or the measles.

Peacehealth says they follow c-d-c guidelines to identify anyone who has the coronavirus.

First they ask every patient who walks into the emergency room if they have traveled to china in the last two weeks and if they have coronavirus symptoms. if they hit all the boxes, then they are immediately taken to a back room and tested for the disease.

Peacehealth says to avoid infecting others, they encourage people to call before coming in.

If you have been to china in the last two weeks and you have those symptoms, please don't show up to the emergency department.

Please don't show up to the clinic please call ahead.

Let us arrange things, do a screen over the phone and then get you to the right place to get an evaluation and do things right.

Peacehealth also says that if you see the medical staff wearing this equipment, don't be alarmed because the patient could have another disease like the seasonal flu, measles, or tuberculosis.

The c-d-c says you are more likely to catch the seasonal flu than coronavirs.

The seasonal flu can infect 9 to 45 million americans a year, and hospitalizes over 140,000 a year leading to over 12,000 deaths.

Reporting live in springfield connor mccarthy kezi nine news.